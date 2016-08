Health Minister and Kamloops-North Kamloops MLA Terry Lake ticked one more item from the bucket list last week when he took part in a tandem jump with the Kamloops Skydivers Sport Parachute Club.

Lake was the winning bidder on the tandem jump when it was among silent-auction items at a Thompson Rivers University event earlier this year.

The club has posted video of the jump on its YouTube channel and it can be seen right here: