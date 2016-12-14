Laneway garbage pickup trashed for some

About 200 homeowners will have to change where they put their garbage bins after Kamloops city council voted Tuesday to end laneway collection on a handful of roads on the North Shore and near downtown.

Councillors approved the change, which will affect 50 homes in the Sagebrush (South Kamloops) neighbourhood and 150 more on the North Shore, by a 7-2 vote.

In Sagebrush, the move will eliminate collection in some dead-end lanes, which streets and environmental services manager Glen Farrow said are too narrow for trucks to turn around and exit. Farrow said backing out of those lanes has led to clipped fences and cars and can present a safety issue.

On the North Shore, the city wants to phase out lane collection on blocks where trucks are picking up garbage in both the back alley and on the street.

Public works staff also have permission to make operational changes that could see laneway collection phased out for up to 200 more homes at a future date.

Streets under consideration weren’t presented to council, but Farrow said they could include laneways that have been encroached on by properties or are no longer easily navigable due to road conditions or clutter.

The changes will save the city about $10,000 annually.

While Farrow said public works staff see the end of laneway pickup for the 50 Sagebrush homes as non-negotiable, Coun. Donovan Cavers said the city should have given residents the option to come to council to express their feelings about the changes, along with any future laneway issues.

“If you can’t back a truck down an alley 50 feet, then I don’t think you should be working for the city, just plain and simple,” he said before voting against the motion along with Coun. Danis Walsh.

Coun. Tina Lange sees the changes as necessary cost-saving.

““Personally, I would be fine with having people take their cans to one side of the street so the truck only has to go by once,” she said.

“This is minimal to what I would do if I was in control.”

Public works director Jen Fretz and Farrow said the city plans to work with affected residents one-on-one to find the best place to move their bins, whether in front of their homes or to other cross streets.

“This is meant to be a very hands-on, one-on-one type of conversation,” Fretz said.

“It’s an individual discussion with each person about where they should take their cart.”