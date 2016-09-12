Langley man due back in court on robbery charges

A man described by police as a serial bank robber linked to crimes across Western Canada is expected to enter guilty pleas later this month to charges stemming from multiple holdups.

Shaun Cornish was slated to plead guilty to seven counts in a Kamloops courtroom yesterday, but his lawyer asked for more time to deal with additional charges recently laid. Cornish was arrested on Jan. 30, 2015, at a hotel in Grande Prairie, Alta., two days after a bank robbery in nearby Dawson Creek, B.C.

The 28-year-old Langley native has been charged in relation to at least nine bank robberies spanning B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The charges to which Cornish was scheduled to plead guilty yesterday related to robberies in Merritt, Vernon, Princeton and Aldergrove between December 2014 and January 2015.

Cornish is also facing three charges stemming from the alleged Dawson Creek robbery on Jan. 28, 2015, as well as multiple charges in communities across Alberta and Saskatchewan. He is due back in court on Sept. 26 to set a date for a new hearing, at which guilty pleas are expected to be entered.