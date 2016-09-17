Laugh at God in award-winning show

IN THE PHOTO: Comedian Mike Delamont will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 28.

God is headed for the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre — but not the God of Bible stories. Instead, it will be comedian Mike Delamont starring in his one-man show God is a Scottish Drag Queen, a performance that sees him decked out in a floral power suit and taking on everyone from Justin Bieber to the pope. The award-winning show has sold out across North America. The show is on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Vernon performing-arts centre and it’s appropriate for those 14 and older.Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $20 for students. They can be bought online at ticketseller.ca.