Lawsuit against city smacks of u.s. mentality

Editor:

Re: KTW’s story of Oct. 21 (‘Father suing city for playground injury,’):

I thought we lived in Canada. Only in the U.S. do people sue at the drop of a hat.

Every tree, park bench, sidewalk, grassy slope, ball diamond and piece of playground equipment has the potential for injury.

If someone breaks or sprains an ankle playing soccer or baseball, will it be the city’s fault for having a field for them to use?

Will we have everyone who sets foot on McArthur Island sign a disclaimer of “use this facility at your own risk”?

As a child, I was climbing the A frame of the swings at school. I fell and fractured my wrist. My parents didn’t get a lawyer and sue the school for not having a sign on the swings.

We won’t have any parks or playground equipment for the kids if we sue every time someone gets hurt.

How many thousands of kids have used that equipment without injury? The only way to guarantee your child won’t have an accident somewhere is not to have one.

Jay Barlow

Kamloops