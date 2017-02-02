Summit elementary water sample yields higher lead level, but there is little cause for concern

Test results are expected next week on a water sample at Summit elementary that showed an elevated amount of lead.

Michelle Marginet, manager of health and safety for the Kamloops-Thompson school district, said one fountain is involved at the school in Sahali, but noted all drinking-water taps and fountains have been shut down.

Marginet said the water sample showed a level slightly above what is considered acceptable when tested immediately, but once the water ran for 30 seconds, the lead level dropped to a reading considered to be safe.

The result was found as Summit came up on the school district’s schedule for water testing.

Such testing became mandatory last year in the province after 63 schools in Surrey that were built before 1990, the year the B.C. Plumbing Code restricted the use of lead solder in pipes, showed lead content that was greater than the level allowed by Health Canada.

Summit elementary opened in 1980.

Marginet said the potential for significant lead problems is low in Kamloops because the water in the city is not acidic. Acidic water can create a corrosion that leads to lead dissolving into water.

Automatic flushers can be installed to clear out sitting water.

Marginet said bottled water is being provided for Summit students and, in a letter from the district to parents and guardians addressing the issue, a request was made for students to come to school with their own water bottles filled from home.

Bottled water is also being provided for any food preparation at the school.

Marginet said some elevated levels have been found in other Kamloops schools since testing became required last September, but noted replacement of taps or flushing the water lines resolved the concern. She said it’s likely one of those two options will be put into effect at Summit.

Testing is the only way to determine the presence of lead.

“You can’t see it. You can’t smell it. You can’t taste it,” Marginet said.

Marginet said although lead was banned in Canada in 1990, there are still plumbing products sold with brass fittings that might have had lead used in their creation. Marginet said the element is found “all around us, in the Earth’s crust, in our air, in rocks” and advised anyone concerned about their child’s exposure to consult with a doctor.

The school district is working with the Interior Health Authority to monitor lead levels in all schools.

HEALTH CANADA GUIDELINES

The Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality limit lead content of drinking water to 10 parts per billion. The water at Summit tested immediately as it was collected was 12 parts per billion. It returned to one part per billion after the fountain ran for 30 seconds.

The guidelines were established by a federal-provincial-territorial committee and set out the basic parameters that every water system should strive to achieve in order to provide the cleanest, safest and most reliable drinking water possible.

Health Canada notes “Canadian drinking water supplies are generally of excellent quality. However, water in nature is never ‘pure’ It picks up bits and pieces of everything it comes into contact with, including minerals, silt, vegetation, fertilizers and agricultural run-off. “