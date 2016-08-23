Leaders should stop defending pay, start proving their worth

Editor:

Re: KTW, Aug. 18: (Board chair defends IHA executive pay):

It would be wonderful to read that, instead of defending executive pay, Malzer and his buddies would instead celebrate what executives have done in the way of efficiencies instead of telling us what they do, like attend meetings where, as we all know, little is accomplished.

The provincial government provides pay guidelines in this area which is an open invitation to boards to exercise compensations without telling us what difference they have made.

For example, what is the board and province doing to bring a radiation department to our city so that many of our ill citizens in Kamloops and surrounding areas do not have to make the drive to Kelowna day after day for weeks, in all kinds of weather and with severe personal health conditions?

What do the pay raises do to increase beds for our hospital? As well, here is another institution, like our city, that looks across Canada or at other municipalities to justify its decisions, as in pay raises.

So we can justify pay increases because others are doing it, even if other institutions are inefficient?

It’s a stupid statement to make from a board chair.

He knows as well as we do that we are tired of such spins away from responsibility.

Malzer’s picture shows a man smiling and why not? Once again our trusted leaders have or are trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

All of us need to stand up and reject the spins from our politicians and other government institution leaders. If private industry tried to do this dance, we would come down on them with all the will we could muster.

If Malzer and his cushioned staff cannot give us a supporting list of their successes and efficiencies for the dollar spent keeping them at their jobs or on the board then they need to quit or retire, leaving us with hope we can have others fill their positions demonstrating quality leadership with a good return on our investment.

Dennis Paget

Kamloops