Lend a hand for residential-care survey

The province’s seniors advocate is recruiting volunteers for a survey of residential-care facilities in the province.

Isobel Mackenzie said the project is the first time volunteers have listened to stories of seniors living in such facilities talk about subjects including quality of food, impressions of the care staff, privacy, safety and security, respect, medications and activities.

The goal is to have 250 volunteers to survey 27,000 seniors living in 303 facilities. Volunteers will be screened and take part in a one-day training session. It requires about 30 hours of work. To volunteer, go online to surveybcseniors.org or call Mackenzie’s office at 1-877-952-3181.