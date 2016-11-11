Leonard first of four vying for KSO top spot

IN THE PHOTO: Melanie Leonard is the guest conductor for Kamloops Symphony Orchestra performances this weekend.

Melanie Leonard was always interested in the arts. She started playing violin at age nine. Then ballet lessons were added. At one point, she was learning ballroom dancing. She majored at university in visual arts with a theatre minor and was still studying and playing violin. At some point, however, she knew she had to make a decision and focused on music — which eventually took her away from her violin and into a much more demanding job as a conductor.

“Being a conductor makes me feel alive and happy,” said Leonard, the first of four potential conductors for the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra to come to Kamloops and pick up the baton for performances on Saturday at Sagebrush Theatre and Sunday in Salmon Arm.

“I love the human quality of being a conductor,” Leonard said. “I like to be part of building a vibrant community. Music is part of the greater ecosystem and it’s what creates a great city. For me, I get to live my passion.”

While she loves the art of conducting and finds her mindset is always reflective of the works being performed, one of her favourite pieces is Gurrelieder by Arnold Schoenberg. It is not on the program this weekend. The KSO chose works by Schumann and Haydn.

While she opted for music, Leonard said her love of the arts comes out in her conducting.

“I conduct with my whole body, my whole being,” she said. “I’m very connected to the music. It speaks through my whole body and I completely abandon myself.”

KSO conductor Bruce Dunn is retiring after this season. Leonard was resident conductor of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra from 2009 to 2012 and associate director for the 2012-2013 season. She is now music director of the Sudbury Symphony Orchestra.

Others who will guest conduct through this season before a new conductor is announced include Leslie Dala, Dina Gilbert and Martin MacDonald.