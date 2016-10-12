Let’s create a culture of life

Editor:

Choose Life is the positive, peaceful message being shared on Third Avenue downtown outside Sacred Heart Cathedral daily for 40 days.

This message is not judgmental or condemning.

It encourages all who see it to choose life at all stages.

The circus that has evolved at the corner of Columbia Street and Third Avenue in the name of pro-choice has caused confusion for the public.

Choosing life is also “a choice,” but the demonstration at the corner is not connected with the prayerful, peaceful message along Third Avenue of those bearing the signs “Choose Life” and “Life — Beautiful Choice.”

I was inspired to write this letter when I attended a celebration of life recently for a young man who died unnecessarily and tragically from fentanyl use.

His friends, speaking at the funeral, encouraged each other to make smart choices and choose life.

This resonated with me as I reflected on the 40 Days for Life Campaign.

All life is precious regardless of where we are at in our journey.

Our medical system, which is experiencing financial challenges, is obliged by law to use its funds to provide abortions and assisted suicide/euthanasia while people with other health-care needs suffer long waits for care.

The prayerful message of 40 Days for Life (being held at this time in 24 countries worldwide) encourages us to reflect on the value of life and to turn our hearts and minds from a culture of death to a culture of life.

40 Days for Life is a peaceful and educational presence.

Those standing peacefully on Third Avenue are community members praying and bearing witness to the value of life during the 40 Days for Life campaign.

Respectfully, choose life

Dianne Barker

Kamloops