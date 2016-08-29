Let’s focus on what we put into our bodies

Editor:

Re: Don McLaughlin’s letter of Aug. 26 (‘Universal health care needs new thinking’):

I totally agree with his conclusion that our universal health-care system needs an overhaul, particularly diagnosis and treatment procedures beyond the regular family physician.

In his letter, McLaughlin uses colonoscopies as an example of a more than simple routine with long waiting lists.

This may not be the best example because, in my opinion, people need to be far more responsible for what goes into their stomach.

I can’t believe the crap in people’s shopping carts as they go through the checkouts.

I can’t believe the lack of knowledge about digesting healthy food and the side effects of processed food as it passes through their digestive system.

All this information is available to everyone via pamphlets and the Internet, yet it seems ignorance is bliss.

My point is we shouldn’t put the total blame on our health-care system.

Long wait lists would also be reduced if people took more responsibility for what they eat.

My complaint is also toward physicians who don’t or won’t become far more vocal toward food-processing companies that manufacture and sell unhealthy products in the first place.

I suppose if everyone became really healthy, the medical community would experience a drop in income.

Bill Farley

Kamloops