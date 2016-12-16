Let’s inundate provincial government with complaints about ICBC

Editor:

A recent KTW online poll asked: Should the provincial government end its monopoly on basic auto insurance and allow private competition?

The results were overwhelmingly in favour of something being changed, with most votes going to having ICBC compete with private insurers.

Could ICBC survive facing such competition? Not likely.

Is the government taking this information under consideration? Not likely.

Why would the government consider giving up its cash cow?

Perhaps Todd Stone, the minister of highways, and Premier Christy Clark should be inundated with e-mails to let them know how the people they are supposed to represent really feel about ICBC having a monopoly on basic insurance for the drivers of this province.

George Leask

Kamloops