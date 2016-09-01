Let’s test new system

Editor:

Re: KTW, Aug. 12 (“McLeod: Liberals trying to ‘rig process”):

My concern about a vote for a referendum is under current practice and laws, the referendum would be intended to fail. Remember how the referenda in 2005 and 2006 were conducted?

The Kamloops Daily News listed the deficiencies of first past the post as low voter turnout, wasted votes and outcomes which do not match the popular vote. Proponents of a referendum still need to offer a solution to these deficiencies.

Where is the story about County X, detailing some disastrous outcomes to scare us away from a preferential system?

Who or what are your sources for your claim a preferential ballot favours the Liberals?

Martin Patriquin suggested we have a referendum after we use the new electoral system once.

When we buy a house, we are allowed to thoroughly check the house. When we buy a car, we take it for a test drive. When we choose a voting system, let us have a test vote, then let us have a referendum.

In this effort for a referendum, it is distressing there is no concern for democracy and for what is good for the country and for the people (voters). Or, for McLeod, are the voters only the means to power?

Ray Jones, Kamloops