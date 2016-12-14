Let’s try cutting down garbage-collection days

Editor:

With respect to the garbage-collection issue, I meant to chime in when it first came up last summer, but somehow got sidetracked.

I hope city council and staff will look into changing the collection schedule from every seven days to every 10 days.

It would help control the operating budget and cut down on wear and tear on the equipment. It would also encourage residents to be more waste-efficient.

Too much packaging is contributing to over-use of landfills. Like water meters, when you really pay attention to the usage, it becomes so much more important to conserve.

I cannot think of a downside to working through the numbers to find the financial benefits of three collections per month. After all, wages, cost of living, and inflation are going to continue to bombard the taxpayers.

Anything we can do to combat these market forces is worth a try.

Kamloopsians are a pretty savvy bunch and I think it will be interesting to hear responses to this idea.

Brian Husband

Kamloops