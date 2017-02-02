More library security won’t change anything

Editor:

I am responding to KTW’s request for input regarding improvements to security at the TNRD Building at Victoria Street and Fifth Avenue downtown.

About two years ago, while waiting in line at a walk-in clinic, I overheard a conversation between two men, one of whom was a security guard at the library. The men were discussing security at the library and the loiterers outside, and sometimes inside, the building.

The guard told the other man the loiterers were actually nice people “once you get to know them.” The guard went on to say they knew there was drug dealing taking place, but “we have been told to not do anything.” I am using quotation marks because that is exactly what the library guard said.

Another incident happened last week. I was walking by the library and saw two loiterers sitting on a bench and eating. They were dropping something on the ground, perhaps peanut shells.

I noticed the public area was strewn with litter, cigarette butts and wrappers. I then noticed a security guard approaching the two men. I’m not sure what transpired as I did not stop to observe the interaction between the men and the guard.

My point is library guards know who the loiterers are and are on a first-name basis with them. They also have the technology to monitor the area by video cameras, yet they do nothing to stop bad behaviour. More personnel is not going to change anything.

James Fraser

Kamloops