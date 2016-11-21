Link up to develop business at summit

If there’s one thing Luanne Chore hopes people will get from her presentation at Link Up: Kamloops Business Development Summit, it’s that they’re not alone. The CEO of the Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust (SIDIT) spoke with KTW about her organization and what she hopes people will take home from the Dec. 1 workshop.

“There is a support system out there,” Chore said. “There is support. Maybe not the most traditional ways, but there is support.”

The Trust was established in 2006, via a one-time allocation of $50 million from the province. It is a corporation independent of government. Its mission is to help grow and diversify the economy of the Southern Interior of B.C. through economic-development initiatives in 10 key sectors: agriculture, economic development, energy, forestry, mining, tourism, Olympic opportunities, pine-beetle recovery, small business and transportation.

Success is measured by everything from job creation and retention and enhancement, to increased revenues, sustainability, leverage and diversification. Chore said her presentation on Dec. 1 will focus primarily on the Trust’s lending practices, but will also talk about grants for not-for-profits and its peer-mentoring services.

“I think what they’re doing is right — they’re letting businesses know what’s out there for them,” Chore said of the summit. “They’ll always know the traditional banks and credit unions are there, from a funding perspective, but it’s also letting them know that there’s other partners out there. That may make the difference of getting what they need done, done.”

Chore described SIDIT as a gap lender, coming in on the coattails of another lender to make sure the project gets off the ground. Access to capital can often be one of the biggest obstacles young entrepreneurs have. She will talk about the Trust’s criteria, eligibility, maximums and evaluation practices at the summit. SIDIT needs partners in lending and recommends entrepreneurs start with the traditional banks, credit unions, Community Futures and public enterprise.

“The client should go to them first, find out how much they can get from there, then if there’s a gap missing, we would partner up,” she said.

The SIDIT has offices in Vernon and Kelowna, but will travel to clients throughout the Columbia-Kootenay and Thompson-Okanagan regions.

Event to feature seminars, tradeshow

Five local business support and development organizations are presenting Link Up, the inaugural Kamloops Business Development Summit for Kamloops businesses. The full-day event on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre will include seminars, a keynote speaker, a trade show and opportunities for businesses to connect. It is being organized by Venture Kamloops, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, BDC, Community Futures and Kamloops Innovation.

The day will feature 10- to 15-minute presentations by 20 organizations under four panels: financing, provincial support, community support and grants.

“It’s a great day of learning, making new connections and linking up your business to people and programs to help you in the specific areas of business development you’re looking for,” said Colin O’Leary, manager of business retention and expansion at Venture Kamloops.

Tickets are $50 and include a light breakfast, lunch and snacks. For more information and to buy tickets, go online to: venturekamloops.com/linkup.