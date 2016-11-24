Link Up: Futurpreneur at Business Development Summit

Futurpreneur’s Spencer Toth has 10 minutes to get his point across at next week’s Link Up: Kamloops Business Development Summit and he plans to focus on one message: Giving entrepreneurs the support they need to succeed.

“If you feel like you haven’t got the support you deserve, that is exactly why we’re here,” Toth said.

“Resources are available for anyone who is trying to get a business started.”

Toth said there are more opportunities for young entrepreneurs due to a federal government that is paying more attention to youth empowerment and innovation, but noted access to mentors and start-up funds can still be a challenge.

Futurpreneur has been supporting young entrepreneurs for 20 years. Formerly the Canadian Youth Business Foundation, the national non-profit organization rebranded two years ago, partly to appeal to a broader clientele over the age of 25.

It assists early-stage entrepreneurs ages 18 to 39 with business-planning support, financing and mentoring.

Its core program includes a combination of financing and two years of mentorship for start-up business owners who struggle to get support from financial institutions.

Its closest representative is based in the Okanagan.

The organization recently launched a pilot program in B.C. for entrepreneurs starting part-time side businesses they hope to eventually take full time, a trend Futurpreneur has noticed, specifically in larger centres.

“We are taking more innovative approaches to how we can support youth enterprise, really trying to find those niche areas,” Toth said.

“We’ve observed that a lot of people aren’t just launching into business any more.”

Its ThriveNorth initiative, also new in the last two years, aims to encourage entrepreneurship opportunities in the more remote northwest region of B.C.

Toth said young business owners in these areas are passionate and enthusiastic, but don’t have access to the same opportunities Vancouverites do.

“I know Kamloops is not a small town, but there are resources in Vancouver that people in Kamloops would not have access to,” Toth said, adding most organizations tend to focus their work in more populated areas.

“Supporting entrepreneurs that are in more rural areas, not in those major centres, that’s something we see great success with, not just in B.C. but across Canada.”

Futurpreneur has supported 21 Kamloops businesses, including Eats Amore, Nelly’s Fitness and, most recently, Kamloops Fit Centre.

Toth said Futurpreneur wants to continue working with local organizations such as Community Futures and the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce to support entrepreneurs in the area.

Toth will be on the financing panel at Link Up: Kamloops Business Development Summit, which takes place on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre.

Event to feature seminars, tradeshow

Five local business support and development organizations are presenting Link Up, the inaugural Kamloops Business Development Summit for Kamloops businesses. The full-day event on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre will include seminars, a keynote speaker, a trade show and opportunities for businesses to connect. It is being organized by Venture Kamloops, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, BDC, Community Futures and Kamloops Innovation.

The day will feature 10- to 15-minute presentations by 20 organizations under four panels: financing, provincial support, community support and grants.

“It’s a great day of learning, making new connections and linking up your business to people and programs to help you in the specific areas of business development you’re looking for,” said Colin O’Leary, manager of business retention and expansion at Venture Kamloops.

Tickets are $50 and include a light breakfast, lunch and snacks. For more information and to buy tickets, go online to: venturekamloops.com/linkup.