Link Up: Kamloops Innovation Centre at Business Development Summit

In the four years since it opened its doors, the Kamloops Innovation Centre has made a name for itself in technology circles as the place to go for business support.

But executive director Lincoln Smith is hoping the Link Up: Business Development Summit coming to the city on Dec. 1 will get the business community at large interested in what his organization has to offer.

“There are more and more people dropping in and hearing about us through different avenues, but part of going to this event would be getting the word out to people who aren’t in those circles,” Smith said.

The non-profit society offers programs to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses, hosts networking and skills-building events and offers office rentals and co-working spaces for startup companies.

Smith estimates the centre has worked with about 25 companies since its launch.

While its focus is on technology, Smith said businesses that may not think of themselves as tech companies can still draw on KIC’s services.

“There aren’t too many businesses that don’t have technology involved in what they do, so our mandate is more technology and technology-enabled companies,” he said.

“Even traditional companies are going to be looking at providing services in new ways or leveraging new tools that didn’t exist five to 10 years ago and bringing those into their business.”

Companies looking to develop now products, for instance, can take advantage of mentorship programs or make connections to other business supports in the community.

Smith will also be speaking in his capacity as Thompson Rivers University’s director of research partnerships and enterprise creation, where he is hoping to encourage businesses to consider working on research with the university.

Smith said businesses can work with the university on product development when TRU has equipment they lack, partner with the business school on student projects in marketing, human resources and other fields or explore other research avenues.

Projects may also be eligible for grant funding through the university.

Previous initiatives have including using drones and radio-frequency identification technology to track cattle.

The university also funds research to reduce homelessness in Canada.

Event to feature seminars, tradeshow

Five local business support and development organizations are presenting Link Up, the inaugural Kamloops Business Development Summit for Kamloops businesses. The full-day event on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre will include seminars, a keynote speaker, a trade show and opportunities for businesses to connect. It is being organized by Venture Kamloops, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, BDC, Community Futures and Kamloops Innovation.

The day will feature 10- to 15-minute presentations by 20 organizations under four panels: financing, provincial support, community support and grants.

“It’s a great day of learning, making new connections and linking up your business to people and programs to help you in the specific areas of business development you’re looking for,” said Colin O’Leary, manager of business retention and expansion at Venture Kamloops.

Tickets are $50 and include a light breakfast, lunch and snacks. For more information and to buy tickets, go online to: venturekamloops.com/linkup.