Volunteers Peter Routley (left) and Bob Cheramy were hard at work

lighting up the Kamloops Heritage Railway’s 2141 steam engine Thursday, in preparation for the annual Spirit of Christmas rail tours. Routley estimates it takes the equivalent of 30 “man weeks” to get the train and passenger cars lit for the holiday season. This year’s Christmas tours begin Dec. 9. For times and tickets, visit kamrail.com. Andrea Klassen/KTW