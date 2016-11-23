Our lives depend on learning from the mistakes of others

Editor:

I’m hearing about overdose deaths in the news.

How is this possible?

My son is Paul Adkin and his life was sacrificed so no one else would have to die.

Everyone was to have spoken to everyone they know, who was to talk to everyone they know, so there would be no more deaths and no more recreational drug use.

This is sheer insanity.

Everyone reading this must talk to everybody they know about this epidemic of overdoses.

Two people die every day in B.C. from drug overdoses. This poison is in every type of drug out there. The revolver is fully loaded. How can I make this any more clear? Why don’t people learn from other people’s mistakes?

Paula Lowen

Qualicum Beach