Editor:
Re: KTW article of Sept. 27 (‘A call for a living-wage policy in Kamloops,‘ Sept. 27):
I am at a lost for words regarding Coun. Donovan Cavers’ comments regarding a fair wage for city workers.
Cavers supports city employees making a fair living wage, but what about the rest of us (some of whom elected him) not making a fair living wage?
Does Cavers really believe city workers are special, different or deserving
of more than the rest of us?
I don’t think so.
Others have expressed little support for a living-wage policy unless it covers a large spectrum of Kamloops workers and not only city workers.
God forbid that in the future Cavers runs for mayor.
R. Rainville
Kamloops
Living wage in Kamloops should extend to beyond city hall
Editor: