Living wage in Kamloops should extend to beyond city hall

Re: KTW article of Sept. 27 (‘A call for a living-wage policy in Kamloops,‘ Sept. 27):

I am at a lost for words regarding Coun. Donovan Cavers’ comments regarding a fair wage for city workers.

Cavers supports city employees making a fair living wage, but what about the rest of us (some of whom elected him) not making a fair living wage?

Does Cavers really believe city workers are special, different or deserving

of more than the rest of us?

I don’t think so.

Others have expressed little support for a living-wage policy unless it covers a large spectrum of Kamloops workers and not only city workers.

God forbid that in the future Cavers runs for mayor.

R. Rainville

Kamloops