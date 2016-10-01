Living wage in Kamloops should extend to beyond city hall

Editor:
Re: KTW article of Sept. 27 (‘A call for a living-wage policy in Kamloops,‘ Sept. 27):
I am at a lost for words regarding Coun. Donovan Cavers’ comments regarding a fair wage for city workers.
Cavers supports city employees making a fair living wage, but what about the rest of us (some of whom elected him) not making a fair living wage?
Does Cavers really believe city workers are special, different or deserving
of more than the rest of us?
I don’t think so.
Others have expressed little support  for a living-wage policy unless it covers a large spectrum of Kamloops workers and not only city workers.
God forbid that in the future Cavers runs for mayor.
R. Rainville
Kamloops

