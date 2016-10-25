Living-wage policy dies in vote by Kamloops council

Kamloops council will not study the costs of implementing a so-called “living wage” policy that would require municipal contractors to pay workers more than $17 an hour. Councillors voted 6-3 Tuesday against a motion to do so by Coun. Donavon Cavers.

That motion came after a presentation from Thompson Rivers University law student Sonja Luck, who presented information from her master’s degree study at Simon Fraser University.

Luck told councillors she looked at examples of implementing a living wage, an hourly amount that looks at basic costs of shelter, food and other expenses for two parents with two children. In Kamloops, that works out to $17.21 per hour.

The cost to implement a living-wage policy for the City of New Westminster was $70,000 annually on an $80-million budget. It affected library shelvers and concession workers.

The Queen City was the first city to adopt the policy. Since then, Parksville, Port Coquitlam, Quesnel and Vancouver have adopted the policy, which typically affects contracted workers to the municipality.

Cavers and councillors Arjun Singh and Denis Walsh were the only votes in favour of costing out the plan for the city.

“It’s to set a good example,” Walsh said. “We’re just looking for research right now.”

Mayor Peter Milobar said he is skeptical of the impact of the policy because it would affect few workers.

“It looks good on paper and it hasn’t affected anyone’s working life,” he said, adding he is uncomfortable dictating to city contractors what they should pay their workers when he does not pay a minimum $17.21 to staff at the Aberdeen liquor store he operates.

“I can’t afford that in my own business,” Milobar said.