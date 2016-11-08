Loblaw wins grocery wine licences; won’t say if Kamloops stores in plans

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has the right to roll out the next six B.C. speciality wine stores, but the company has declined to detail its proposed locations, other than its first store, which will be in Surrey.

Loblaw, which operates Real Canadian Superstore and Your Independent Grocer in Kamloops, won six auctions by the B.C. Liquor Control and Licensing Branch.

That follows earlier successful auction bids by rival Save-On-Foods.

Overwaitea Food Group successfully waged a battle at city hall in Kamloops to allow it to sell B.C. VQA wine at its Sahali Save-On-Foods store.

“We are excited to be able to offer our customers in B.C. access to great, local wines in six of our stores, beginning with our South Surrey Real Canadian Superstore in mid-November,” the company told KTW in an email.

Loblaw said it will have wine in six stories by March, but would not name other locations.

The company will require a variance from city council if it intends to bring the offering to Kamloops.

In August 2015, city council created a bylaw in response to the province’s decision to allow sales of B.C. VQA wine in grocery stores. The bylaw prohibits new alcohol sales within one kilometre of existing liquor stores, unless granted permission by council through a variance.