When Lauren McCurrach was asked to choose one goal to accomplish for a school project, she chose long-distance running.

It was last December when the 12-year-old signed up for the recent Terry Fox Run, with the goal of conquering seven kilometres.

“I wanted to be more in shape because I wasn’t a very good runner,” Lauren told KTW.

The run took on a deeper meaning for Lauren and her family, however, when her father Richard was diagnosed with a cancerous nerve tumour just a few months later.

“I was like, I am going to do this for my dad and raise as much money as I can,” Lauren said.

She set a goal of raising $3,500 for the Canadian Cancer Society and began spreading the word to friends and family, sending out emails and visiting dad’s work at the Bank of Montreal.

She told people who didn’t know about her father’s diagnosis and printed off paragraphs explaining where people could donate online to the cause.

The result? She surpassed her fundraising goal multiple times over — more than doubling that $3,500 target.

“She hit that fairly quickly and she upped it to $5,000,” Richard said. “I said, you better go higher than that.”

During Sunday’s Terry Fox Run in Riverside Park, Lauren was responsible for almost $9,000 of the total funds raised for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The money is in honour of her dad but also honours the legacy of the race’s namesake, whose memory has helped to raise more than $650 million to research a cure for the disease.

“I felt really proud because it was all up to her,” Richard said. “She felt like she wanted to help.”

Lauren was surprised how many people knew who she was when she arrived at the park on Sunday to run her seven kilometres alongside her dad, mother Andrea and brother Aydin.

“Originally, I didn’t think almost $9,000 was that much,” she said. “I was expecting a lot of people to raise more than me.”

Lauren said adrenaline helped her complete the final task of running seven kilometres, as set out in that school project.

“It was actually easier than I thought it would be,” she said.

Now that she’s accomplished her running and fundraising goals, Lauren expects to do it all again next year, but has a message to others in the meantime.

“I’m hoping this would encourage kids and more people to do the same as I did,” she said. “For adults, this 12-year-old kid did this.”