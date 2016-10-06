Local band to launch new album

At Mission Dolores is hosting a listening party on Saturday at Padlock Studio, 175 Second Ave., to mark the release of the band’s self-titled debut album.

Fronted by JP Lancaster, the band is inspired by the music of the 1970s, with Lancaster recording multi-layered demos, working out the instrumentals and then bringing in musicians to see the project through. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s a Sale-A-Bration

The Heffley Creek Hall is hosting a Sale-A-Bration Craft Fair on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 30 vendors are expected. Admission is free and a concession will be available.