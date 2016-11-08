Local boxers to fight for Team B.C.

Barry Adkins expects both his fighters to be in medal contention when the bell rings at Boxing Canada’s 2017 National Championships in March.

The head instructor of Lions Roar Boxing Club, a division of the White Crane Martial Arts Centre, Adkins said Josh Slager and Kali Gawley will be looking to build on the success they had at the 2017 Boxing B.C. Provincial Championships in Abbotsford last month.

“Kali, it’s always a fight,” Adkins said.

“I think Kali has a good chance of medalling. Kali is very strong and I’ve got a lot of confidence in her. I expect her to be in the medal rounds.

“Josh, because the men’s division is much broader, he’ll have his hands full,” the instructor continued.

“But he’s at a very good developmental stage. Josh has got a couple of things that stand out for him. He’s a very hard hitter — that’s always a good thing to have going into these things. His movement is getting very good, he’s harder to hit. My expectations are he’ll be in the medal rounds.”

The two local fighters had differing results at the provincial championship, though both put forth strong outings.

Gawley won her exhibition fight against Nanaimo’s Ivy Richardson. The Kamloops boxer is a 29-year-old who fights at 141 pounds and came in second at the Canadian championships last year.

Both Richardson and Gawley will be headed to nationals as the lone representatives of their divisions.

“It was a very, very dominant fight for Kali,” Adkins said.

“She’s an aggressive boxer. She’s very, very strong. It would be difficult to find a stronger girl than her.”

Meanwhile, Slager lost his fight in a split decision, but he put in an incredible performance against veteran boxer Nanaimo’s Jag Seehra.

“It was the fight of his life,” Adkins said. “Jag has 120 fights and Josh was at 24.

“I thought he won the bout. Sometimes it’s hard to beat somebody like Jag unless you stop them. Josh came very close to doing that a couple times.”

With no Western Canadian championship planned for this year, the next step for both Kamloops fighters is the national championships in Quebec City. They will be part of Team B.C. and will compete for positions on Canada’s high-performance team.

Adkins said he has been training boxers at White Crane for a number of years, but only recently took out a charter with Boxing B.C.

The trip to nationals is just an indication of the vibrancy of the sport in the Tournament Capital.

“The health of boxing — there’s always interest,” he said.

“Especially kids that are finished either university or high school and there’s not as many sports to go to and people want to stay active. They look at martial arts in general and boxing is one of the options.”

Lions Roar also had a pair of fighters with bouts outside the tournament bracket in Abbotsford.

Bryan Adkins won his fight against Jordan Schneider of Seattle in a unanimous decision.

Mike Basran won by decision in his first career fight, an exhibition bout against Brennan MacBlain of Abbotsford.