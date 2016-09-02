Local country trio needs votes to land studio time

Madison Olds’ grandmother always wanted her to play country music. The local singer-songwriter is better known for indie-folk music but grandma loves Blake Shelton so, when she stumbled on a national contest promoting up-and-coming country artists, she encouraged her granddaughter to enter.

There was only one problem.

“I didn’t really have any country songs,” the 18-year-old told KTW.

It didn’t take long, however, for Olds to join friends and musicians Chloe Beauchamp and Abby Wale, both 20, to submit a track since named a top four finalist in the Chevy Tailgate contest.

The contest is a partnership with the Country Music Television Canada and started with more than 100 video submissions of original songs.

It was narrowed down to 12 semi-finalists, including Olds, Beauchamp and Wale, who go by the The Bees and the Bare Bones. The trio went to Camrose, Alta. and performed at the Big Valley Jamboree for a group of about 70 people before eagerly watching lineups form for voting.

“We were so nervous,” Wale said.

Stormy weather prevented their win from being announced on the main stage but, as they compete in the top four slot, they have plans to be back in Camrose one day.

“I can only hope in a couple years we will be on the main stage and we’ll have thousands [in the crowd],” Olds said.

Their song Mad Love is a “hate song disguised as a love song,” Olds explained of the song about heartbreak.

“It sort of comes from a place where everyone has been in their life.”

As of KTW’s press time, it was leading the competition by a slim margin — 23,615 votes to solo artist Emma Peterson’s song I’ll be There, which had 22,194 votes.

“Right now, we’re just waiting for some voting,” Olds said.

The winner lands free studio time in Tenassee which the trio said they would use to record an EP. The winner will be announced at the Canadian Country Music Awards on Sept. 11.

To check out Mad Love or vote, go online to chevy-tailgate.com.