Local Events: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: THE LAZYS | AUG. 26

Australian rock band The Lazys are heading to Kamloops for a show at CJ’s Night Club as part of a Canada-wide tour supporting their new single, Howling Woman. Formed in 2007, The Lazys consists of Leon Harrison (lead vocals), Mat Morris (lead guitar), Liam Shearer (bass guitar), Glenn Williams (bass guitar) and Andy Neilson (drums).

GREEN ART FESTIVAL FILM SCREENING

Sun Peaks, Aug. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

Sun Peaks is also hosting the next instalment of its outdoor film screenings, 40 Days at Base Camp. The documentary follows three adventurers in search of landscapes that inspired the famed Canadian artists. The movie will be shown at the base of the Sundance chair lift.

MUSIC IN THE PARK

Riverside Park (7 p.m., nightly), McDonald Park (7 p.m., Fridays)

It’s your last chance to catch music in the park this summer, with the two month free concert series wrapping up at the end of August. The all-ages performances in the park run rain or shine. This week includes: Grupo Cubano Brisas del Palmar (Aug. 26), Nicole Clay and Caitlin Goulet (Aug. 26, McDonald Park), The Big Eli Blues Revival (Aug. 27), The Scattered Atoms (Aug. 28), Dodie Goldney’s Instamatics (Aug. 29), Kirby Sewell Band (Aug. 30), Earthbound (Aug. 31). All at Riverside Park unless otherwise stated.

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon in the 200-block of St. Paul St. on Saturdays through Oct. 29

Local produce, baking, artisans and more. Park the car a couple of blocks away, grab a coffee and go for a walk through the market to find everything from bunches of colourful carrots to spoon rings and fresh-cut flowers.

FAMILY ART SATURDAY

Kamloops Art Gallery, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Free event geared at families. Includes tours, activities and workshops. For more information, go online to kag.bc.ca.

DRINK AND DRAW

Zacks on Aug. 29 and Denny’s on Aug. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All ages free events hosted by the Kamloops Art Gallery. Contribute to collaborative drawings or work individually with specialty materials provided for free by the gallery. Zack’s is at 377 Victoria St. and Denny’s is up the road at 570 Columbia St.

CASTLE TOWERS BLOCK PARTY

Aug. 26, 5 p.m., 1800-block of Sedgewick Dr.

Bring a lawn chair and a bevie and meet up with Castle Towers residents during a block party. Eats Amore food truck will be on hand along with games and activities for kids.

STATIC ELECTRICITY SHOW

Big Little Science Centre, Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Interactive show introducing static electricity. Play with van de Graaff generators, sure to raise hair. The centre is in the former Happyvale School at 655 Holt St.