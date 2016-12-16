Local events: Dec. 16 to Dec. 22

CHRISTMAS FAMILY STORYTIME

Friday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m., at Sahali Mall

Kamloops Library presents Christmas Family Storytime, 11 a.m. Sahali Mall. The event includes stories, songs, treats, a craft and, at noon, a special visit. For more information, call 250-372-5145.

CHRISTMAS CAROL SINGALONG

Saturday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. at the Heffley Creek Hall

There will be a Christmas carol singalong on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Heffley Creek Hall. The free event will include wassail and cookies. It starts at 7 p.m.

BRUNCH WITH SANTA

Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cascades Casino

Cascades Casino Kamloops has Santa coming for brunch on Dec. 17 — and maybe Mrs. Claus will be there, too. It’s a way for the facility on Versatile Drive to get into holiday spirit. Brunch prices remain the same, $13 for adults, $6.50 for those six to adult and free for the youngest set. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hamlets, 3255 Overlander Dr.

A Christmas Craft Fair will be held at The Hamlets on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3255 Overlander Dr. It includes coffee, treats and prizes and all proceeds go toward the resident enhancement fund.

B3 KINGS

Tuesday, Dec. 20, at The Rex Theatre, 489 Seymour St.

The B3 Kings are back to help Kamloopsians celebrate Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Rex Theatre, 489 Seymour St. The evening includes Denzal Sinclaire, Chris Gestrin, Bill Coon and Cory Weeds. Tickets are $34 for adults and $20 for youth and are available at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 kamloopslive.ca.