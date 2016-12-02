Local Events: Dec. 2 to Dec. 8

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: THE CURIOUS WORLD OF HIERONYMOUS BOSCH | DEC. 14 AND JAN. 8

Painter Hieronymus Bosch will be featured when Cineplex Odeon, 1320 West Trans-Canada Highway, screens the documentary The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch on Dec. 14 and Jan. 8. The film is part of a series that will also look at Botticelli, Monet, Michelangelo and other renowned artists. This first instalment takes a look at the Netherlandish painter and the strange and fantastic works he created in the 15th and early 16th centuries, including this, part of the left panel of a triptych The Garden of Earthly Delights. Tickets and screening information are available online at cineplex.com.

LOCAL MARKETS

Various locations, times

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market has moved indoors for winter to Sandman Centre. It runs Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Head to Sahali Mall on Saturdays for the Visions Farmers’ Market. It runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Christmas, before picking up again in January through April.

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS SALE

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Andrews on the Square

The Kamloops Heritage Society hosts its Countdown to Christmas sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St. Every item for sale is under $20. Among items are jewelry, stepping stones, home decor, stained glass, clothing, baking, recycled crafts, books and more.

HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to noon at Aberdeen elementary, 2191 Van Horne Rd.

Aberdeen parent-advisory committee holds its Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the school, 2191 Van Horne Dr. The event starts off with a pancake breakfast that can be bought ahead of time online at hotlunches.net for $5 or at the door for $6. The breakfast includes pancakes and sausages. There will be a bake sale, craft fair and display of home-based businesses, as well as a raffle. Volunteers are needed and there are some tables left for crafts or businesses at a cost of $25 each. For more information, email aberdeenelementarypac@gmail.com. To rent a table, email stayfos@telus.net.

COMPUTER CLASS

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd.

A class on using iPads, iPhones an iPod Touch will be offered at the North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd., from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The class is free but registration is recommended.

NICK FAST

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. at The Art We Are, 246 Victoria St.

Nick Fast is performing at The Art We Are this weekend. Fast is known as the drummer in the Vancouver band The Whistle Punks. He’s been focusing on his own music, performing in living rooms, pubs, coffee shops and around campfires. Admission prices have yet to be announced.

FUNDRAISER DINNER

Sunday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fox ‘N Hounds pub

St. Georges Anglican Church is hosting a pub night at the Fox ’N Hounds pub at Sahali Mall. The fundraiser includes a dinner with rosemary chicken, barbecued ribs and salad. Tickets are $15 and are available by calling Dennis Foster at 250-819-8463.

CHORAL MUSIC

Tuesday, Dec. 6, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. at Southwest Community Church, 700 Hugh Allan Dr.

Desert Sounds Harmony Chorus presents Christmas With A Twist on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Southwest Community Church, 700 Hugh Allan Dr. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show, which features the chorus’s quartet Shiraz, along with Mostly Acapella, starts at 7 p.m. There will be a bake sale and raffle during the evening. Tickets are $15 and $5 for those younger than 12. They are available at the door or from chorus members.

BURLESQUE

Thursday, Dec. 8, doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 9:30 p.m. at The Blue Grotto, 319 Victoria St.

Kamloops Burlesque presents Ice Age on Thursday, Dec. 8, at The Blue Grotto. The theme focuses on appreciating heat, clothing, shelter, warmth and surviving an ice age. The 19-plus show includes Ruby Spitfire, Dahlia Divine, Titty-Lynn Moonshine, Coco-A-GoGo, The Big Butowski, Ms Coco Creme, Crimson Clover, Cherry Pan Tease and the Cream Puffs. Tickets are $5 and $10 for VIP privileges that include advanced admission and reserved seats. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m.