Local events: Dec. 9 to Dec. 15

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: MILK CRATE BANDITS | DEC. 10

Milk Crate Bandits will perform at The Art We Are on Dec. 10.The band hails from Vancouver, but plays the music of New Orleans. Admission prices have yet to be announced.

LOCAL MARKETS

Various locations, times

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market has moved indoors for winter to Sandman Centre. It runs Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Head to Sahali Mall on Saturdays for the Visions Farmers’ Market. It runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Christmas, before picking up again in January through April.

CRAFT MARKET

Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heffley Creek Hall The Heffley Creek Hall Christmas craft market is on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hall. A variety of vendors and artisans will take place. Admission is by donation.

TAKE A BREAK

Tuesday, Dec. 13 to Thursday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrews on the Square

St. Andrews on the Square is hosting coffee breaks between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Coffee, teas and baked goods will be on sale as a fundraiser for the Kamloops Heritage Society, which is tasked with helping to maintain the facility.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE KSO

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., both at Sagebrush Theatre

Kamloops Symphony Orchestra will perform seasonal favourites, along with The Hockey Sweater, a narrated version of the classic children’s story. The event runs through the weekend and tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

OPEN HOUSE

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 517A Tranquille Rd.

White Buffalo Aboriginal and Metis Health Society hosts its annual Christmas open house on Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The agency is at 517A Tranquille Rd.

COMPUTER CLASS

Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 16 at 10:15 a.m., North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd.

North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd., offers its web-based email course on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 16, the library has its ebooks course at 10:15 a.m.

CHORAL RHAPSODY

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. at Sagebrush Theatre

Join choral groups from throughout the city in Christmas carols at Sagebrush Theatre. Sing-along and get in the holiday spirit. Tickets are free, available from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

DRINK AND DRAW

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Red Collar Brewing Co.

Drop-in for the Kamloops Art Gallery’s Drink and Draw program, which returns to Red Collar on Wednesday night. Supplies are provided and attendance is free. No experience is necessary.