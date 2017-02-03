Local events: Feb. 3 to Feb. 9

IN THE PHOTO AND ON DISPLAY: COLLECTIVE ISOLATION | UNTIL FEB. 18

Kelsie Balehowsky’s exhibit, Collective Isolation, focuses on technology bringing people together while keeping them apart. The Kelowna artist’s large-scale photographic exhibition, which is on display at the Arnica artist-run centre until Feb. 18, features constructed situations where cast members are together don’t engage with one another, shedding light on society’s smartphone addiction. The centre is located in the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, at 7 West Seymour St. For more photos taken of this exhibit, scroll to the bottom to view a gallery.

DEATH CAFE

Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. at the Smorgasbord Deli, 225 Seventh Ave.

The next Death Cafe is on Saturday. Discussion is about death and dying. Tea, coffee and cake are provided and there is no agenda or counselling aspect. It is designed to be a safe space to talk about a universal experience.

OLD TIME FIDDLERS

Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Heritage House, 100 Lorne St.

The Kamloops Old Time Fiddlers host their next dance at Heritage House. The dance goes from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 for members and $10 for non-members. For more information, call 250-376-2330.

BURLESQUE

Thursday, Feb. 9, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m., at The Blue Grotto, 319 Victoria St.

Kamloops Burlesque presents Dirty Secrets Valentines on

Feb. 9 at The Blue Grotto, 319 Victoria St. Along with local performers, the show will also include Innana’s Awakening and Ivy La Fleur. The show is 19-plus. Admission is $5; VIP tickets are $10 and include floor seating and a chance to win more draw prizes. Tickets can be bought at Instinct Adornment next to the venue or online at kamtix.ca.

COMEDY OF ERRORS

Continues through Saturday, Feb. 4, at Sagebrush Theatre, 1300-Ninth Ave.

It’s your last chance to catch Western Canada Theatre’s latest production, The Comedy of Errors, this weekend. William Shakespeare’s zany comedy is filled with mistaken identities. Tickets are available from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

ARTIST’S TALK WITH MARINA ROY

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m., at Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St.

An all-ages, free event at the Kamloops Art Gallery will feature the Vancouver-based artist Marina Roy, whose works are on display as part of Becoming Animal/Becoming Landscape until March 25.

GENERATION Z

Monday, Feb. 6, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St.

Geared to teens ages 13 to 18, this free event at the Kamloops Art Gallery focuses on youth. Participants create art and build an exhibit, to be put on display from April 8 to July 1. The sessions run bi-weekly through March. No registration is required and all supplies are provided. For more information, go online to kag.bc.ca/programs.htm.

DRINK AND DRAW

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Red Collar, 355 Lansdowne St.

Join in collaborative or individual drawing at Red Collar in downtown Kamloops on the second Wednesday of every month. No experience is necessary and all supplies are provided. Minors are welcome when accompanied by an adult.

MOCKUS

Wednesday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 11, at Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St.

Chimera Theatre’s newest production, Mockus, begins at Pavilion Theatre on Wednesday. Written by George Johnson, the chair of Thompson Rivers University’s English department, it’s the story of a Colombian mayor who uses innovation to solve problems. Read more about it on B1 and B3. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

ART HISTORY HAPPY HOUR

Thursday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St.

Learn something about art while imbibing local craft beer, downtown at the Kamloops Art Gallery. The event is free to attend, but does not include drinks. It is followed by DIY Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.