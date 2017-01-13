Local Events: Jan. 13 to Jan. 19

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: Six-year-old Brooke Barrett looks at her reflection while taking part in a static electricity experiment at the Big Little Science Centre. Drop by the centre on Saturday at 655 Holt St. for the Sound and Waves Show, which explores sound waves and allows attendees to test some unusual instruments. It is runs at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For many more activities happening at the centre this month, go online to blscs.org.

COMPUTER CLASSES

multiple dates at the North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd.

The North Kamloops Library is once again hosting free computer classes this week. Drop in for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch (Jan. 13), Files and Folders (Jan. 14), Web-Based Mail (Jan. 18), Basic Computing Skills (Jan. 19, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) and Digital Photography (Jan. 20). All sessions are from 10:15 a.m. to

11:45 a.m. unless otherwise stated.

UKRAINIAN NEW YEAR’S DINNER

Saturday, Jan. 14, 5:30 p.m. at the Brock Activity Centre, 9A-1800 Tranquille Rd.

The Thompson Valley Activity and Social Club is hosting a Ukrainian New Year’s dinner and dance on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Brock Activity Centre, 9A-1800 Tranquille Rd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members and $10 for the dance only. Tickets are available by calling 778-220-8010, 250-299-7221 or 250-372-0091.

ART EXHIBIT OPENING

Saturday, Jan. 14, 5:30 p.m. at the Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St.

Ann Kipling: Gestural Terrain opens at the Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St., on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. A reception follows from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kipling, who lives in Falkland, focuses on portraits, animals and landscape influences. She draws similar subjects over long periods of time to record any subtle changes and shifts in their expression, which creates a fluidity of line. The works are part of the gallery’s permanent collection. The exhibition continues to March 25.

READING BY AUTHOR

Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Kamloops Library, 465 Victoria St.

Author and performer Michael V. Smith will be at the Kamloops Library, 465 Victoria St., to read from some of his works. Vancouver Magazine has called Smith one of that city’s 25 most influential gay citizens. His work has been nominated for and won awards. The event is free but seating is limited. To register, call the library at 250-372-5145 or email questions@tnrd.ca.

IMPROV NIGHT

Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. at the Stage House Theatre, 422 Tranquille Rd.

Up next, the Freudian Slips present Marvel vs DC. The improv actors will be split into two teams and battle it out along the lines of the television show Whose Line Is It Anyway? Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the comedy starts at 8 p.m. The show is recommended for those age 16 and older. Tickets are $15 and are available online at chimeratheatre.com/tickets or for cash at the door. Ticket holders can also take advantage of a special menu that day at Red Beard Cafe across the road from the theatre between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

PHILOSOPHERS’ CAFE

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. at the Smorgasbord Deli, 715 Victoria St.

James MacDonald, the new artistic director for Western Canada Theatre, will be the guest speaker at the next Philosophers’ Cafe. MacDonald will talk about storytelling and the role it plays in communities. The cafe, sponsored by the Kamloops chapter of the Council of Canadians, starts at 7 p.m.

WELLNESS LECTURE

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. at Nature’s Fare Markets, 1350 Summit Dr.

Health From Head to Toe, a free wellness talk, will be presented at Nature’s Fare Markets, 1350 Summit Dr., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Dr. Jennifer Dyck will talk about hormones, metabolism and hot flashes. To register, go online to naturesfare.com or sign up at the store’s vitamin desk.

Email events to listings@kamloopsthisweek.com.