Local Events: Jan. 20 to Jan. 26

COMING UP: ABC Famliy Literacy Day | Jan. 21

Michael V. Smith recently stopped by the Kamloops Library to read from his works. For more activities that don’t involve a screen, join Literacy in Kamloops for Interior Savings Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week. It kicks off tomorrow with ABC Family Literacy Day. For more details, read the description below in the local events section.

SNOWED IN COMEDY TOUR

Friday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, 1250 Rogers Way

Craig Campbell, Pete Zedlacher and Arj Barker are among comedians on this year’s lineup for the cross-country Snowed In Comedy Tour. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

FAMILY LITERACY WEEK

Saturday, Jan. 21 to Saturday, Jan. 28 at various locations

The Kamloops Early Language and Literacy Initiative hosts the 11th annual ABC Family Literacy Day on Jan. 21 at the Henry Grube Education Centre, 245 Kitchener Cres. The event starts at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 12:30 p.m. The theme this year is Under the Sea. The free event includes storytellers, entertainers, drummers, crafts, literacy stations and other family-friendly activities. Additional parking is available at the Kamloops Alliance Church. A pedestrian overpass provides a link to the centre. The event kicks off the Interior Savings Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week. For more information and to see the schedule, go online to literacyinkamloops.ca.

MAYOR’S GALA FOR THE ARTS

Saturday, Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m. at Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, 1250 Rogers Way

Celebrate local arts achievements during the annual Mayor’s Gala for the Arts awards. Each year, the event draws about 350 attendees to recognize contributions to the arts and culture community by artists and residents of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. Tickets are $130 per person and can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

FREE COMPUTER CLASSES

various days, times, locations

The Kamloops Library is hosting a free computer class on Saturday, Jan. 21. Android Tablets and Smartphones is from

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd., is also offering a series of computer courses, including: Word Processing, Jan. 24, 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Excel, Jan. 25, 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Windows 10, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and Ebooks, Jan. 27, 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

BHV COFFEE HOUSE

Saturday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., BHV Hall

The Barnhartvale Coffee House is changing things up for its Jan. 21 concert. Instead of a feature act, the evening will be an open-mic event for new and experienced performers to share their talents. Each can play at least three songs and the audience will be voting for their favourite act. That winner will get a date to perform in the 2017-2018 season. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for those performing and for children under 12. For more information, call 250-573-0025 or go online to barnhartvalecoffeehouse.com.

JUST EAT IT

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., Thompson Rivers University Alumni Theatre

The Kamloops Food Policy Council will screen Just Eat It, a documentary following film-makers as they look at waste from the farm through retail to their fridge. The pair decide to quit grocery shopping and live on foods that would be thrown away. The night starts with an information session at 6 p.m. The screening is at 7 p.m., with discussion to follow at 8:30 p.m.