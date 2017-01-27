Local Events: Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

IN THE PHOTO: The Kamloops Courthouse Gallery just wrapped up its January exhibit, Visual Journeys, which included this photo canvas by Dave Snuider. For more photos from this exhibit, scroll down to the gallery below. Meanwhile, plenty other artsy activities are scheduled throughout the city in coming weeks. The Kamloops Art Gallery will host its 19-plus Art History Happy Hour on Feb. 9. The Kamloops Arts Council is calling for submissions for Art Exposed, its annual exhibit promoting regional artwork (deadline is Feb. 14.) An Art Duel will also take place at the Kamloops Art Gallery on Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on these events, go online to kag.bc.ca or kamloopsartscouncil.ca.

UJAMMA DRUM CIRCLE

Friday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lansdowne Village

The Kamloops Drum Connection will hold a free Ujamma drum circle tonight at Lansdowne Village in The Kamloops Arts Council room from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family event requires registration by email to djembedjango@hotmail.com or by text to 250-318-0963. Registration also requires specifying how many chairs and drums are needed.

BURNS NIGHT DINNER AND DANCE

Saturday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m. at the Colombo Lodge, 814 Lorne St.

The Kamloops Highland Games Society hosts its annual Burns Night dinner and dance tomorrow night. The evening includes dinner at 6 p.m. It features traditional Scottish dishes. Entertainment will include the Kamloops Pipe Band Society, dancers from the Shalni Prowse and Loreena Harrison schools of highland dance and a poetry reading featuring the artist of the day, Robbie Burns. The evening starts with cocktails at 5 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the annual Kamloops Highland Games. Tickets are available at the Prowse school and at Overlander Press, 441 Tranquille Rd.

PHOSPHORESCENT PAINT WORKSHOP

Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre,

7 West Seymour St.

Artist Ken Farrar presents a free workshop tomorrow in conjunction with his exhibition Painting With Light. Farrar will share his expertise with phosphorescent paints to help participants create a work of art. The session, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is free but registration is required by calling 250-374-7323. The workshop is appropriate for those eight years of age and older.

BRIDAL FAIR

Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. at Thompson Rivers University

Sample cupcakes, find inspiration for decor and meet wedding vendors during the 2017 Luxury Bridal Fair at Thompson Rivers University. All are welcome. Admission is free. For more information, go online to tru.ca/kamloopsbridalfair.html.

DRINK AND DRAW

Monday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Zack’s Coffees, Teas and Gifts, 377 Victoria St.

Join the Kamloops Art Gallery for Drink and Draw, a free drop-in workshop for artists of all skill levels. All supplies are provided. For more information, go online to kag.bc.ca/programs.htm.

COMPUTER CLASSES

various dates and times at the Kamloops Library, 465 Victoria St.

The Kamloops Library, 465 Victoria St., has scheduled the following computer-related classes: iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Worldwide web, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Windows 10, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Thursday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m. at the Central Station Pub, 126 Fourth Ave.

The Central Station Pub is hosting open mic night on the first and third Thursdays of the month, with the next one scheduled for Feb. 2. Bring a guitar or poetry and join in from 9 p.m. to midnight.

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Thursday, Jan. 26 to Saturday, Feb. 4 at Sagebrush Theatre, 1300 Ninth Ave.

Western Canada Theatre’s latest production is a William Shakespeare comedy about mistaken identities. The show runs nightly, with a Saturday matinee and is about two hours long. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.