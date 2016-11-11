Local events: Nov. 11 to Nov. 17

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: SMALLTOWN REVIVAL | NOV. 18

There are just two of them — John Jenkins and Jackson Baker — but when the two of them start to play, they sound like a full band. John Jenkins’ Smalltown Revival has played throughout the Interior, but the show at the Dirty Jersey, 1200 Eighth St., on Friday, Nov. 18, is the first time they’ve come to Kamloops. Jenkins handles vocals, acoustic and electric guitar, harmonica, kick drum, foot snare and hi-hat, with Baker coming in on bass and vocals. The music is their own, a sort of melange of roots, blues and funk they describe as being “deeply rooted in the good-natured sentiments of the average Canadian.”

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandman Centre, 300 Lorne St.

This year, the Kamloops Farmers’ Market has moved inside for the winter, with a weekly market on Wednesdays through Dec. 21. For more, go online to kamloopsfarmersmarket.com.

SPAGHETTI DINNER

Saturday, Nov. 12, 5 p.m. at the Heffley Creek Community Hall

The Heffley Creek Community Hall will host a family spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12. Tickets are $12 for adults or two for $20 and $6 for children under 12. The event is a fundraiser for the hall. Tickets are at the door.

FREUDIAN SLIPS

Saturday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Stage House Theatre, 422 Tranquille Rd.

The Freudian Slips All-Star Improv Show is Saturday night at The Stage House Theatre, 422 Tranquille Rd., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. The live improv comedy show is appropriate for ages 16 and older. Tickets are $15 and are available for cash at the door or online at chimeratheatre.com/tickets.

ARTS, CRAFTS AND BOOKS

Saturday, Nov. 12, various locations and times

Mount Paul United Church, 140 Laburnum St., will host a book sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pine Grove Care Centre, 313 McGowan Ave., will hold a craft fair, bake sale and silent auction fundraiser at the centre from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Money raised goes to the residents’ society at the care home. David Thompson elementary’s parent-advisory committee is also hosting a fair and market at the school, 1051 Pine Springs Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

POETRY READING

7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St.

Poet Garry Gottfriedson will read from his latest collection, Deaf Heaven. It’s his ninth published collection, one Giller Prize finalist Alexander praised as “built to endure and it will remain with you long after this book is closed.” Also taking part in the event are poets Daniel Gallant, who will read from his collection Bruise Face Child, and Michelle Good, who will read a sampling of her poetry.

PATRICK ALEXANDRE

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Patrick Alexandre is the next musician to come to Kamloops through the Home Routes series. Alexandre has been touring for most of the last decade with the F-Holes. He was a co-producer on Little Miss Higgins’ Juno-nominated Bison Ranch Recording Sessions — recorded in a barn at his uncle’s ranch — as well as fronting his own The Patrick Alexandre trio. It’s his first Home Routes tour that brings him to Kamloops to 96-2022 Pacific Way in the Ravenwood Terrace strata complex. Admission is $20 at the door. All money with Home Routes concerts goes to the performer. To reserve a seat, email homerouteskamloops@shaw.ca.

EMAIL COURSE

10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd.

Take a free computer class at the North Kamloops Library next week. Web-based email is the topic.

STORYTELLERS GALA

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Thompson Rivers University

The eighth annual Storytellers Gala at Thompson Rivers University will feature a panel discussion about aboriginal youth in care. The panel includes Chief Wayne Christian of the Splatsin First Nation, TRU social work and human-services assistant professor Natalie Clark, TRU student union (TRUSU) aboriginal students’ representative James-Dean Alec and Alec’s grandfather Frederick Alec, a former chief in the Marble Canyon area. The gala on Nov. 17 is in the Campus Activity Centre in the TRUSU lecture hall. It runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BOOK READING

Thursday, Nov. 17, at the North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd.

Author W. Thompson Martin will read from his new book From Democracy to Biocracy: Finding the River of Life. The book brings together the “liberating force of outrage in service to life with the meditative rhythms of connecting to nature.” The event is free but seating is limited. To reserve a seat, call 250-554-1142 or email question@tnrd.ca. The library also hosts its word processing class that night from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.