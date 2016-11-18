Local events: Nov. 18 to Nov. 24

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: JON BRYANT | NOV. 19

Singer-songwriter Jon Bryant will be performing at The Art We Are on Nov. 19. His musical style is described as “haunting-ambient dream-folk.” He recently released the album Twenty Something, which was produced by Alex Newport, who also worked with Death Cab for Cutie and City and Colour. His new album is available on Spotify.

Local markets

Various locations, times

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market has moved indoors for winter to Sandman Centre. It runs Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On weekends, head to Sahali Mall every other Saturday for the Visions Farmers Market. It runs on the first and third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Christmas, before picking up again in January through April.

Bryan Adams

Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. at Sandman Centre

Canadian music legend Bryan Adams is on tour promoting his latest album, Get Up, with a stop in Kamloops on Friday night. He last performed in the River City in 2012. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.ca.

Freudian Slips

Saturday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. at Stage House Theatre, 422 Tranquille Rd.

The Freudian Slips present their November night of improv comedy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The show is appropriate for those 16 and older. Tickets are $15 and are available online at chimeratheatre.com/tickets or for cash at the door. Those with tickets bought in advance can use them for a two-for-one entree deal at Red Beard Cafe before the show.

Hot wheels extravaganza

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kamloops Library, 465 Victoria St.

Hot Wheels Extravaganza, a free family event, takes over some of the space at the Kamloops Library on Saturday and Sunday. Families can build ramps, roads and racetracks for the toy cars.

Voices That Matter

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul St.

Author Ray McGinnis will facilitate Voices That Matter, a writing workshop at Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul St., on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The two-hour session, which starts at 7 p.m., will help people identify their own stories and how to share them. Cost is $20 at the door.

Book signing

Thursday, Nov. 24, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kamloops Library, 465 Victoria St.

Author David Pitt-Brooke will be at the Kamloops Library on Thursday Nov. 24, to talk about and sign copies of his book Crossing Home Ground: A Grassland Odyssey Through Southern Interior British Columbia. Admission is free.

Mama Mia!

Nov. 24 to Dec. 6 at Sagebrush Theatre

Western Canada Theatre presents Mama Mia!, the romantic comedy set to the music of ABBA. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

CRAFT SALES

Various locations, times

The Council of Canadians brings its annual Fair Trade Craft Sale back to the city for the 18th year. The event runs on Friday, Nov. 18, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul St.

St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church hosts its annual bazaar and tea on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. The church is at 2826 Bank Rd. in Westsyde. Glenfair Seniors Community Hall, 1100 Glenfair Dr., holds its annual craft and bake sale on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Arthur Hatton elementary’s parent-advisory committee holds its annual craft fair on Nov. 20 at the school, 315 Chestnut Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafters, home-based businesses and concessions will be present. Admission is by donation. Kamloops School of the Arts hosts its annual craft fair bake sale and home-based business expo at the school, 1390 Ninth Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is by donation. About 125 vendors are taking part. Money raised goes to support the school’s parent-advisory committee. The Kamloops Curling Club’s ladies league is hosting its third annual craft fair on Wednesday,

Nov. 23, at the centre, 700 Victoria St., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening includes home-based businesses and crafters. Admission is free.