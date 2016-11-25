Local events: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: LOWELL FRIESEN | SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Canadian singer-songwriter Lowell Friesen will perform at the Art We Are, 246 Victoria St., on Saturday night. The contemporary, multi-instrumentalist hails from Manitoba, influenced by church choir melodies from growing up in a Mennonite farming community. Country music was also an influence. He has since lived in B.C., “fuelled by the energetic

free-thinking sub culture of the West Coast.” The show starts at 7 p.m.

LOCAL MARKETS

Various locations, times

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market has moved indoors for winter to Sandman Centre. It runs Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Head to Sahali Mall on Saturdays for the Visions Farmers Market. It runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Christmas, before picking up again in January through April.

CRAFT FAIR

Saturday, Nov. 26, Chartwell Kamloops Retirement Residence, 628 Tranquille Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chartwell Kamloops Retirement Residence, 628 Tranquille Rd., is also hosting a Christmas craft fair and bazaar on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include a variety of arts and crafts, baking, local honey and soap vendors.

PANCAKES AND CRAFTS

Saturday, Nov. 26, Brock Shopping Centre, 1800 Tranquille Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Brock Activity Centre is hosting a pancake breakfast and handmade market on Nov. 26 in the Brock Shopping Centre, 1800 Tranquille Rd. Admission to the market is free. The breakfast is $6 for members and $7 for non-members.

DANCE

Saturday, Nov. 26, Kamloops Yacht Club, 1140 River St.

The Kamloops chapter of the Council of Canadians is hosting a dance on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Kamloops Yacht Club, 1140 River St. Music will be provided by Doc and the Disorderlies and The Yale County Jug Band. Tickets are $15 and available at the Smorgasbord Deli, 715 Victoria St., and Moviemart, 444 St. Paul St.

ARTISAN SALE

Saturday, Nov. 26, Heritage House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kamloops Arts and Crafts Club is holding its Christmas Artisan Sale on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the upper level of Heritage House in Riverside Park. The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COFFEEHOUSE

Saturday, Nov. 26, Heffley Creek Hall, doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Heffley Creek Hall hosts a coffeehouse on Saturday, Nov. 26, with local talent and concessions. Doors open at 5 p.m. for those wanting to come for dinner. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.

SPAGHETTI AND BANNOCK FUNDRAISER

Wednesday, Nov. 30, Odd Fellows Hall, 423 Tranquille Rd., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

White Buffalo Aboriginal and Metis Health Society will host a spaghetti and bannock fundraising dinner. Cost is $12 and the money raised will be used to buy materials for making drums by participants of its Butterfly Group, one of the agency’s mental-health programs.

FREE COMPUTER COURSE

Thursday, Dec. 1, North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd., 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A class on using android tablets and smartphones will be offered at the North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.