Local Events: Nov. 4 to Nov. 10

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: RIA MACNUTT | NOV. 11

Halifax singer-songwriter Ria MacNutt — known professionally as Ria Mae — brings her cross-Canada tour with Coleman Hell to Kamloops on Nov. 11 for a show at CJs Nightclub, 130 Fifth Ave. Hip-hop artist Classified produced her first release, Clothes Off, which has been topping the charts across the country and which led CBC Music to declare her the Next Big Thing last year after Clothes Off reached the top of the CBC Radio 2 Top 20. The song was nominated for a Juno Award for best single this year, going up against songs by Drake, Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara and The Weeknd. She won an East Coast Music Award in 2014 for her debut Under The Skin.

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandman Centre, 300 Lorne St.

This year, the Kamloops Farmers’ Market has moved inside for the winter, with a weekly market on Wednesdays through Dec. 21. For more, go online to kamloopsfarmersmarket.com.

TIMERAISER

Friday, Nov. 4 at the Rex Hall, 417 Seymour St., 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Give time to local organizations in exchange for art — Timeraiser supports non-profits and emerging artists. The event returns this year to The Rex in downtown Kamloops. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased in cash at the door or online at kamloopstimeraiser.ca.

KAMLOOPS WRITERS’ FESTIVAL

Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6 at various locations

Panel discussions, readings and workshops will take place at the Kamloops Library, Old Courthouse Cultural Centre and at Thompson Rivers University this weekend with the return of the Kamloops Writers’ Festival. Purchase a festival pass or tickets to individual events. For more information, go online to kamloopswritersfestival.com.

WOODLEY

Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Art We Are, 246 Victoria St., 7 p.m.

The Canadian singer-songwriter duo Woodley will be at The Art We Are on Saturday night. The group’s musical influences include folk, rock, pop, country and jazz, inspired by Cat Stevens, Damien Rice and Dave Matthews Band. For more information, check out the music online at woodleymusic.com. Admission is $5 at the door. The Art We Are will host music every Saturday through November, with The Lay Awakes following next week.

FIDDLERS’ DANCE

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Heritage House, 100 Lorne St., 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Old Time Fiddlers host their next dance tomorrow night at Heritage House. Music will include cowboy two-steps, waltzes, polkas, schottisches, foxtrots and others. Admission is $6 and $10 for non-members. For more information, call 250-376-2330.

THE TREWS

Tuesday, Nov. 8 at CJs Nightclub, 130 Fifth Ave., doors open at 9 p.m.

Canadian rockers The Trews will be stopping in Kamloops on Tuesday night for an intimate show at CJs in downtown Kamloops. The band is on tour promoting its recent best-of album, Time Capsule, so fans will hear tunes from the band’s 13-year musical history. Tickets are $25 plus service fees and can be purchased online from ticketweb.ca by searching the event.

ARTSY OUTINGS WITH KAG

Various times, places

Drink and Draw returns to Red Collar Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Drop-in and contribute to large-scale drawings, join in on drawing games or work on your own project. All materials are provided and no experience is necessary. If you can’t make it out on Wednesday, swing by the Kamloops Art Gallery, at 465 Victoria St., on Thursday, Nov. 10. Art History Happy Hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes a lesson by local artists and educators along with a cash bar. Immediately after the lecture, DIY Thursdays will feature Bleach-Dying Fabric with Sage Prokup. Admission is free.