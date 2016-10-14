Local events: Oct. 14 to Oct. 20

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: THE MOTORLEAGUE | WEDNESDAY

New Brunswick-based band The Motorleague is touring the country and will stop in Kamloops on Oct. 19 for a show at The Dirty Jersey, 1200 Eighth St. The band’s video for its single All the Words was ranked in the Top 10 Active Rock charts by Mediabase and its last release, Holding Patterns, was produced by Juno Award winner Eric Ratz, who works with bands including Billy Talent, Big Wreck, Monster Truck and Cancer Bats.

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon in the 200-block of St. Paul St. on Saturdays through Oct. 29

Local produce, baking, artisans and more. Bundle up this weekend, grab a coffee and go for a walk through the market to find many, many kinds of squash, spoon rings and fresh-cut flowers. Local wine is also available — for buying, but also for tasting. The market wraps up at the end of the month. For more, go online to kamloopsfarmersmarket.com.

POSING FOR PINK PIERSIDE

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. at Riverside Park

Overlook the Thompson Rivers in tree pose. Be one with Mount Peter and Mount Paul in mountain pose. In support of breast cancer awareness month, TRU Recreation and Royal Inland Hospital are hosting yoga by donation on the pier in Riverside Park. All levels are welcome. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and yoga is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eats Amore food truck will also be on hand for snacks, which will be available for purchase.

PARKER ABBOTT TRIO

Saturday, 7 p.m. at Caffe Motivo, 229 Victoria St.

In the mood for jazz? The Parker Abbott Trio, consisting of two pianos and drums, will be performing at Caffe Motivo tomorrow. Tickets are $21 including taxes and fees. They are available from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

BHV COFFEEHOUSE

Saturday, 7 p.m. at the BHV Hall

The Barnhartvale Coffee House kicks off another season tomorrow with Blue and Kelly Hopkins. This year, the format is changing, with doors opening at 7 p.m., an open-mic portion from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the main act at 9:15 p.m. and another open-mic session, if needed, at 10 p.m. Admission is $5 and free for open-mic performers and children younger than 12.

SARAH JANE AND ANNA SCOUTEN

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

The Home Routes series will bring sister singer-songwriters Sarah Jane and Anna Scouten to 256 Chancellor Dr. on Tuesday. Arrive any time after 6:30 p.m., the show will start at 7 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Tickets are $20 at the door, with music going to the musicians.

KAMLOOPS FILM SOCIETY AGM

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

The Kamloops Film Society is hosting its annual general meeting on Oct. 19 in the Mt. Peter Room at Hotel 540, 540 Victoria St. Elections will be held for directors. All members are welcome. The society is also seeking a volunteer treasurer, who has experience working with Simply Accounting. For more information, email kamloopsfilmsociety@gmail.com.