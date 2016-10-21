Local events: Oct. 21 to Oct. 27

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: MERIVAL | OCT. 22

Anna Horvath, who performs under the name Merival, is at The Art We Are, 246 Victoria St., on Oct. 22. Horvath, a singer-songwriter from Toronto, writes songs shaped by relationships and reflection. In four years since she began, Horvath has worked with Swim Good, LUM and Luke Lafonde. Her EP Lovers was released earlier this year. Admission is $10 at the door. It starts at 7 p.m.

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon in the 200-block of St. Paul St. on Saturdays through Oct. 29

With only one week left, take a walk through the Kamloops Farmers’ Market. The leaves are turning red, yellow and orange and the fall harvest has brought squash of all kinds — hubbard, spaghetti, buttercup and many more. Stock the freezer with greens for the winter or grab some baking and browse through the spoon rings.

THE MUSIC OF FLEETWOOD MAC

Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at Sagebrush Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops Symphony Orchestra presents Never Break the Chain: The Music of Fleetwood Mac. Led by conductor Bruce Dunn with guest artist Jeans ‘n Classics, the two-night show is part of the symphony’s pop series. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

OUT OF THE COLD

Oct. 21 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 360 Nicola St., 7 p.m.

An evening of music will benefit the Out of the Cold program, which supports the homeless through winter months. Entertainment will include: Pokotillo Ukrainian Dancers, Kamloops Choristers, soloists and chamber ensembles. Admission is by donation to the program.

CASEY CORBIN

Oct. 21 at the Dirty Jersey, 1200-8th St., 8 p.m.

Kammerce Productions will continue its Fresh Is Best Comedy series Oct. 21 at the Dirty Jersey. Up next is Casey Corbin, who has performed with the likes of Mike McDonald and Russell Peters. Tickets are $12, available online at kamtix.ca. For more information, search for the event on Facebook.

SCIENCE WORKSHOPS

Oct. 22 at the Big Little Science Centre, 655 Holt St., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Each Saturday, the centre hosts a science-themed presentation and this weekend’s is the Super Static Electricity Show. Kids will have the opportunity to make their hair stand on end and engage in the many permanent displays in the old Happyvale School. For more information, go online to blscs.org.

FREE COMPUTER CLASSES

Various times and dates at the North Kamloops Library, 693 Tranquille Rd.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District Library System will continue its free computer workshops through October. Upcoming sessions include: Word Processing on Oct. 24 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Basic Computing Skills on Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Digital Photography on Oct. 29 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Drop-in at the North Kamloops Library. For more or to register, call 250-554-1124.

DRINK AND DRAW

Oct. 25 at Denny’s, 570 Columbia St., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Have an artistic flare or looking to express yourself creatively? Join the Kamloops Art Gallery for its regular Drink and Draw program. Locations move around, but Tuesday’s session is at Denny’s. Contribute to large-scale collaborations, play art games or plug away on your own work with other creative minds on hand for inspiration. All supplies are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

FAMILY HISTORY SOCIETY

Oct. 27 at Heritage House, 100 Lorne St., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Kamloops Family History Society will meet on Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Heritage House. Learn about genealogy. All are welcome. For more information, call 250-852-3218.