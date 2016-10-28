Local events: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: POTTED POTTER | NOV. 3

An acclaimed Harry Potter parody show touring the country will land in Kamloops for one night only on Thursday at Sagebrush Theatre. The 70-minute show features all seven of J.K. Rowling’s books in one, complete with fan favourite Harry Potter characters, a real-life game of Quidditch and a fire-breathing dragon. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon in the 200-block of St. Paul St. on Saturdays through Oct. 29

Well, next week is November so you know what that means — the outdoor farmers’ market will wrap up on the streets of downtown Kamloops. Take in the final weekend to find fresh bread, squash and more. Don’t worry if you can’t make it though, the market will move indoors soon. Check out a future edition of KTW for more information.

BOB WESTFALL

7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Art We Are, 246 Victoria St.

Westfall plays guitar, harmonica, piano and banjo. He’s released six albums and is recording another one when he’s not touring across Canada or in South Korea, where he lived for part of 2015. His musical style is described as drawing from the lore of Texas and his influences include Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie and Miles Davis. Admission is $5 at the door.

FREE COMPUTER WORKSHOPS

various times and days

The North Kamloops Library is offering computer classes in November: Nov. 1, Excel, 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Nov. 2, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Nov. 3, Online Shopping, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 5, Android Tablets and Smartphones, 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The library is located at 693 Tranquille Rd.

GROSS SCIENCE

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Big Little Science Centre, 655 Holt St.

Make fake blood and indulge in Halloween candy at the Big Little Science Centre on Saturday. The centre will be decorated for Halloween and feature gross science experiments all day. More than 140 exhibits will also be available. For more, go online to blscs.org.

SD73 HONOUR CONCERT

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at Sagebrush Theatre, 300 Ninth Ave.

The annual School District 73 Honour Concert will include guest directors Keith Woodward, retired director of music at Handsworth secondary in North Vancouver, and Kathleen Lyuk, executive director and conductor of the Kokopelli Choir Association in Edmonton. Members of the school district’s honour band and choir will perform.

EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 W Seymour St.

A Piece of My Mind opens on Wednesday and continues to Nov. 19 in the main and hallway galleries at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St. The art exhibit is part of the Kamloops Arts Council’s Crossing Bridges outreach program that uses art as a way of coping with mental-health issues. Program participants and other local artists will take part in the show.

LUMINOCITY

Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 5 in public spaces throughout downtown Kamloops

If you happen to be downtown Kamloops after dark and notice figures dancing on buildings, they’re not ghosts preparing for Halloween. Projections are part of the Kamloops Art Gallery’s week-long public art project, Luminocity, which begins tonight. Several events and artists will be featured. For more information, go online to kagluminocity.wordpress.com/schedule-of-events.

EMILY MILLARD

Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St.

Montreal singer-songwriter Emily Millard is touring to promote her alt-folk album By Heron & By Season. Formerly known as Miss Emily Brown, Millard is also planning to publish a book of poetry that carries the album name later this year. Tickets are available online at emilymillard.ca/shows.