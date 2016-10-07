Local events: Oct. 7 to Oct. 13

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: ART IN THE DARK | OCT. 15

The second annual Art in the Dark fundraiser for the Kamloops Arts Festival is on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lansdowne Village. Last year, Michael and Jennifer OBrien (above) of 4Cats Art Studio got in the spirit with glow-in-the-dark paint. This year’s schedule includes performances by Bees and the Bare Bones, Studio 423 and other bands, an ultra-violet art battle, glow-in-the-dark clay with Amanda Eccleston, a glow-in-the-dark painting session with Ken Farrar and bodypainting by airbrush artist Kelly Wright. The event starts at 7 p.m. and continues to midnight. Tickets are $40, $30 for students and council members, and are available at kamloopsarts.ca. The price includes all activities and music and dance performances.

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon in the 200-block of St. Paul St. on Saturdays through Oct. 29

Local produce, baking, artisans and more. Park the car a couple of blocks away, grab a coffee and go for a walk through the market to find everything from bunches of colourful carrots to spoon rings and fresh-cut flowers. The streets are abuzz, so take extra time — it’s common to run into someone you know. For more, go online to kamloopsfarmersmarket.com.

ART EXHIBITS

various times at the Kamloops Art Gallery and Old Courthouse Cultural Centre

If you’re in the mood for staying indoors, checking out some artwork. September in October: Equestrian Views, All Membranes Are Porous and Not Quite Sure About the Glitter Though are on display now. The first features works by September Kuromi at the Kamloops Arts Council’s main gallery, 7 West Seymour St. Down the road, the other two shows are at the Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St. All Membranes are Porous brings together work by six artists focused on the human body while Not Quite Sure About the Glitter Though features works by Monica McGarry. Check them out during regular gallery hours.

DRINK AND DRAW

Oct. 12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Red Collar, 355 Lansdowne St.

Drop-in to contribute to large-scale collaborative drawings or work on your own masterpiece during the Kamloops Art Gallery’s popular workshop. No experience is necessary and the supplies are provided. Except the beer. That’s on you.

ART HISTORY HAPPY HOUR AND DIY THURSDAYS

Oct. 13, 5 p.m. at the Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St.

Learn something about art the first hour over after-work drinks, then take part in a do-it-yourself workshop. Event is 19-plus and free. A cash bar will be on hand during happy hour, which is 19-plus. The workshop runs to 9 p.m. and is available to those ages 16 and older.

BURLESQUE

Oct. 13 at the Blue Grotto, 319 Victoria St., doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 9:30 p.m.

The monthly Kamloops burlesque is marking its October session with the theme I Hear Dead People, focusing on musical artists who have died. It’s a 19-plus show. The prize for the Best Dressed contest is Caduceus chocolates. Admission is $5; VIP tickets are available for $10 that include designated floor seating and entries into additional draws.

THEATRE IN THE TUNNELS

Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Oct. 30

A new patient has arrived at the historic sanitarium on Tranquille in The Disordered Mind, a theatre performance written by Andrew G. Cooper and presented by Chimera Theatre. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.