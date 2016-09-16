Local events: Sept. 16 to Sept. 22

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: NOAH DERKSEN | SEPT. 17

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Noah Derksen headlines The Art We Are with local singer Abby Wale opening. Derksen, a singer-songwriter born in Winnipeg but now living in Vancouver, describes his music as contemplative folk. He recently released In Search of the Way. Admission is $7 at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m. The venue is at 246 Victoria St.

COMIC STRIPPERS

Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. at Sagebrush Theatre, 821 Munro St.

The 19-plus male stripper parody and improv show returns to Kamloops. For more information, go online to thecomicstrippers.com. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

VW TURTLE RIVER RACE

Saturday, Sept. 17, noon to 3 p.m. downtown at Riverside Park

Annual fundraiser in support of Western Canada Theatre will see a steady stream of miniature turtles race down the South Thompson River. Cheer on the turtles — they’re racing for gift certificates, flights and more. For more information, go online to vwturutlerace.com.

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon in the 200-block of St. Paul St. on Saturdays through Oct. 29

Local produce, baking, artisans and more. Park the car a couple of blocks away, grab a coffee and go for a walk through the market to find everything from bunches of colourful carrots to spoon rings and fresh-cut flowers. The streets are abuzz, so take extra time — it’s common to run into someone you know. For more, go online to kamloopsfarmersmarket.com.

COMEDIAN AND SOMMELIER

Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 p.m. at Bailey’s Pub, 1050 Eighth St.

Comedian and sommelier Andrew Albert will be at Bailey’s Pub, 1050 Eighth St., on Saturday at 9 p.m. in a show sponsored by Monte Creek Winery. Admission is $10.

CHILDREN’S ARTS FESTIVAL

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park and Sunday, Sept. 18, 1:30 p.m. at Sagebrush Theatre

Two days of activities for kids hosted by the Kamloops Arts Council. Saturday’s free performances and workshops include: Cookie Decorating with Kamloops Child Development Centre, Rock School with Lee’s Music, Paper Crafts with the Boys and Girls Club, facepainting, live theatre and many more arts and crafts. Sunday features Bobs and LoLo. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

KAMLOOPS TAIWANESE CULTURAL FEAST

Sunday Sept. 18, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 413 Tranquille Rd.

Celebrate the Kamloops Taiwanese Cultural Association’s 12th anniversary at Sunmei Taiwanese Cuisine, 413 Tranquille Rd. The event is free and open to the public, featuring dancing and more.

HOME ROUTES CONCERTS BACK

Sunday, Sept. 18

The first Home Routes concert of the season is on Sunday at a home in the Mosaic complex downtown. Featured artists include Dylan Ireland, Kayla Howran and David Birth from the Ontario band Express and Company. Those wishing to attend must RSVP to homerouteskamloops@shaw.ca. Admission is $20 with all proceeds going to the artists. The band was named the best emerging artist in 2012 at the Mariposa Folk Festival and in 2013 at the Peterborough Folk Festival. It also won the Band of the Year award in 2013 from Wire.

GENEALOGY GROUP

Sept. 22, 7 p.m. at Heritage House, 100 Lorne St.

The Kamloops Family History Society meets on the fourth Thursday of every month except December at Heritage House in Riverside Park. The next meeting is on Thursday. For more information, call 250-852-3218.