Local events: Sept. 2 to Sept. 8

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: ECHO NEBRASKA | SEPT. 2

The members of Echo Nebraska were delighted with the crowd when they played The Grind in April — so much so they’ve added Kamloops to their current tour and have a show at The Dirty Jersey, 1200 Eighth St., on Sept. 2. The Vancouver band includes Gunn Park (left), on bass and backing vocals, Kathy Kwon on violin and backing vocals, Devan Christodoulou on guitar and vocals, Mike Lauder on bass and Andy Schichter on guitar and keyboards. Known for a folksy-roots sound, then and’s first single, Hey Allison, was named by CBC Music one of the best new music videos in November 2014. Local singer-songwriter Jared Doherty will also be performing at the Kamloops show, which starts at 8 p.m. Doherty sings and plays guitar, performing a mix of covers and original tracks. Tickets are $10 at the door.

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon in the 200-block of St. Paul St. on Saturdays through Oct. 29

Local produce, baking, artisans and more. Park the car a couple of blocks away, grab a coffee and go for a walk through the market to find everything from bunches of colourful carrots to spoon rings and fresh-cut flowers. The streets are abuzz, so take extra time — it’s common to run into someone you know.

DIY THURSDAY

Sept. 8, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St.

Drop in for crafting at the Kamloops Art Gallery. No experience necessary and all materials are provided, along with some light snacks. Admission is free.

MADE IN ITALY

runs through Sept. 24 at Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St.

Western Canada Theatre kicks off its 2016-2017 season with Made In Italy. Tickets start at $27.62 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or online at kamloopslive.ca.

ART HISTORY HAPPY HOUR

Sept. 8, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St.

Grab a glass of wine or a mug of beer for $5, sit down and learn something art-related during one of the Kamloops Art Gallery’s newest educational programs. DIY Thursday continues after, but you don’t have to stay for both. Event is 19-plus and admission is free. Bring cash if you’re thirsty.