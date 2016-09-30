Local events: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon in the 200-block of St. Paul St. on Saturdays through Oct. 29

Local produce, baking, artisans and more. Stock up on squash and warm up with a delicious pot of soup or pick up some spicy Russian garlic, break apart the bulbs and plant them for a tasty surprise this spring. We’re down to the last few weeks of the market — enjoy it while it lasts. For more, go online to kamloopsfarmersmarket.com.

REGIONAL ART SHOW

daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sunday at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St.

The 12th annual regional art show put on by the Federation of Canadian Artists wraps up on Sunday downtown at the Old Courthouse. Check out 69 works on display by artists from the Kamloops area. Admission is by donation.

SYCAMORE STRING QUARTET

7:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. Andrew’s on the Square, 159 Seymour St.

The Sycamore String Quartet presents an evening of music by Hadyn, Mozart and Shostakovitch on Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St. Performers include Cvetozar Vutev and Sarak Anderson on violin, Ashley Kroecher on viola and Martin Kratky on cello. Admission is free.

OLD TIME FIDDLERS DANCE

7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Heritage House, 100 Lorne St.

The Kamloops Old Time Fiddlers will host a dance on Saturday at Heritage House. Admission is $6 and $10 for non-members.

KAMLOOPS HERITAGE RAILWAY OPEN HOUSE

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

The back shop that is home to the Kamloops Heritage Railway will host an open house on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop is beside Pioneer Park just west of the parking lot. Model trains, railway artifacts and historic pictures will be on display and tours will be given to talk about the steam engine 2141. The Vintage Car Club of Kamloops will also take part in the event.

ART EXHIBIT OPENING

Oct. 5 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St.

September Kuromi presents September in October: Equestrian Views at the Kamloops Arts Council main gallery at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St. The show opens on Oct. 5 and continues to Oct. 29. Kuromi will be at a reception there on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kuromi said her art “explores the many angles of horses with a focus on eventing.” She prefers to work with pencil but experiments with any medium including watercolour, acrylic and oil. The gallery is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BREWLOOPS

Continues through Sunday

It’s all the beer you can handle during the second annual Rotary fundraiser. While tonight’s Block Party is sold out, tomorrow’s Farmer’s Market will feature a tasting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the Prohibition-era themed cask night at The Rex in the evening. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or online at kamloopslive.ca. For more information, go online to brewloopsfest.ca.

TOUR THE KAMLOOPS ART GALLERY

1 p.m. on Saturday at the Kamloops Art Gallery, 465 Victoria St.

All-ages guided tours are offered on the first Saturday of each month. Check out the current exhibitions: Not Quite Sure About the Glitter Though and All Membranes are Porous. Tours are included in admission.