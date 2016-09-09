Local Events: Sept. 9 to Sept. 15

IN THE PHOTO AND COMING UP: HEARING TREES | SEPT. 22

Winnipeg band Hearing Trees is on an 11-stop tour of Western Canada that includes a gig on Sept. 22 in Kamloops at Zack’s Coffees, Teas and Gifts, 377 Victoria St. The tour is to support the release of their new song Origami Man, with lyrics inspired by an area of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

KAMLOOPS BRANDENBURG ORCHESTRA

7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, 360 Nicola St., on Sept. 10

The Kamloops Brandenburg Orchestra presents Autumn Colours, a concert featuring music by Rossini, Schubert, Vivaldi and Grieg. The concert is at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, 360 Nicola St. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. Tickets are at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca.

KAMLOOPS FARMERS’ MARKET

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria St. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon in the 200-block of St. Paul St. on Saturdays through Oct. 29

Local produce, baking, artisans and more. Park the car a couple of blocks away, grab a coffee and go for a walk through the market to find everything from bunches of colourful carrots to spoon rings and fresh-cut flowers. The streets are abuzz, so take extra time — it’s common to run into someone you know. For more, go online to kamloopsfarmersmarket.com.

EXHIBIT OPENING

Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St.

Kamloops photographer Eileen Leier will present her new work, Sqlelten7úw’i – Red Salmon – Sockeye: Reconsidering the Adams River Run, at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St., with an opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Lea has explored the hockey run through film, photography and underwater video. As part of the display, Leier will lead a workshop, Selfies with Salmon, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the centre from 9 a.m. to noon. That event will be part of B.C. Culture Days.

KAMLOOPS NATURALIST CLUB

7 p.m. at Heritage House on Sept. 15

David Hill will be the guest speaker at this month’s meeting of the Kamloops Naturalist Club. The associate professor in Thompson Rivers University’s department of geography and environmental studies will talk about drones and how the technology is benefitting environmental monitoring. The Sept. 15 meeting at Heritage House at Riverside Park starts at 7 p.m. and guests are welcome. For more information, call 250-554-1285.

MADE IN ITALY

runs through Sept. 24 at Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St.

Western Canada Theatre kicks off its 2016-2017 season with Made In Italy, a one-man play about an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper during the 1970s. Tickets start at $27.62 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or online at kamloopslive.ca.

ATTACK-X: TABLETOP WAR GAMING EXPO

Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 at Thompson Rivers University

Attack-X returns for its fourth year, featuring Warmachine, Warhammer, Star Wars: X-Wing, Flames of War, Malifaux, Kings of War and more. The three-day gaming expo draws players from all over. Non-gamers can check out the expo for free without registration. For those looking to play non-major games, mini-game registration is $30 and puts your name in for door prizes. Major gamers pay $60 to be included in the major tournament. For more information, go online to attack-x.com.