Local family walking to raise Parkinson’s awareness

Ian McKichan’s family will be among Kamloopsians raising awareness at the Parkinson SuperWalk Saturday.

It marks the 21st anniversary of the event taking place in 20 B.C. communities, aiming to inspire hope in more than 13,300 British Columbians living with Parkinson’s disease — including McKichan.

Walkers will generate awareness of the disease and raise funds for education, support services and research toward a cure.

The walk starts at the Riverside Park Rotary Bandshell at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

McKichan and his daughter Amanda have been involved with the SuperWalk for 10 years as part of team Shake, Rattle and Roll.

McKichan was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease at the age of 44.

Initially, he remained private about his diagnosis, quietly learning about Parkinson’s disease and potential treatments through online resources.

Eventually, he began to open up about living with Parkinson’s, especially as he joined a support group and prepared for deep brain stimulation (DBS) in 2013.

DBS is a surgical treatment that can reduce tremor and dyskinesia — involuntary movements — associated with Parkinson’s disease. The surgery was life changing, drastically improving McKichan’s dyskinesia.

What started as an activity to show support for McKichan has evolved into an opportunity to draw attention to the benefits of DBS.

“The Kamloops walk always has a great turnout and it’s amazing to see the ‘I’m walking for’ stickers,” Amanda said in a press release.

“My favourites are from people who have made so many friends within the Parkinson’s community that they run out of space in the box to write their names.”

According to Parkinson Society, British Columbia (PSBC), research shows exercise plays an important role in helping to manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

The society has invested resources in training professionals to lead Parkinson’s-specific exercise programming in communities across the province. In 2015 the society doubled its programming over the previous year, including introducing webinar presentations to expand its reach.

“The programs and services offered by the society are essential,” stated CEO Jean Blake in a press release.

“The positive feedback we have received from the attendees of our educational sessions has often times indicated that the information shared was life altering.

“This is frequently the case with our communication and swallow seminars, which help to combat the loss of voice and reduce swallowing issues that are symptoms of the disease.”

Due to the increase in the aging population, the number of Canadians over 40 living with Parkinson’s is expected to rise 65 per cent by 2031.

It is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease.

To donate or register, go online to superwalkbc.kintera.org or call 1-800-668-3330.