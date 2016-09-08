Local paddler braves second-degree burns at nationals

Cameron Antifave could have sworn his leg was on fire.

Again.

Just days removed from a freak lawnmower accident that left him with deep second-degree burns covering his left leg, Antifave was in the water at the 2016 Canadian Sprint Canoe Kayak Championships in Dartmouth, N.S.

By then, his burns had been dressed, but the pain was still immense. As he paddled, Antifave said his leg felt much like it had when it was engulfed in flames.

He needed crutches on land — now, more than a week later, he’s still struggling to walk.

He needed help getting into his kayak.

But he knew he could paddle.

“The day before I left, I decided, you know what, I’m going to try. Disobeyed doctor’s orders and went to Nova Scotia,” Antifave told KTW from his home in Nanaimo.

“My two coaches . . . they say, ‘Never give up. Never give up.’ Even Mike, I knew I couldn’t let him down for the K2. We’ve trained so long for the race. I can’t let him down three days before the competition.”

Mike Lanyon, Antifave’s partner in the K2 1,000m, hails from Kamloops. The duo paddle under the Kamloops Canoe and Kayak Club (KCKC) banner, alternating weekends training at nearby Shumway Lake and on Vancouver Island.

Their performance at the national championship certainly wasn’t hindered by Antifave’s injury. The pair finished sixth in the nation in the final of the under-17 K2 1,000m, just a second-and-a-half back of the podium. Earlier in the event, they had finished second in their K2 1,000m heat.

“I thought it was going to be much worse,” Antifave said.

Neither paddler had been entirely confident they would even qualify for the final with Antifave’s injury.

“I was just hoping I didn’t mess Mike up by having the injured leg and it turns out I didn’t — we set a personal-best time [3:39.586] that race. So we were happy.”

The fact Antifave and Lanyon had success in Dartmouth is not to say the week was easy.

Antifave participated in seven races in his five days in Nova Scotia, the pain, at times, so bad that he could have sworn flames were again licking at his skin. He said it was an indescribable agony, especially in his K1 6,000m race.

But when he got into the boat with Lanyon, Antifave was able to push the pain aside. The first hundred metres of the K2 1000m were difficult but, after that, adrenaline kicked in.

“I think that was quite something that he was able to come out and race,” Lanyon told KTW. “I’m really impressed with him. He’s one of the toughest kids I know.

“It’s who he is. He’s used to fighting through adversity.”

Lanyon said the regatta showed the pair what they are capable of — if they were able to finish sixth in Canada under these circumstances, an injury-free future is certainly bright.

For Antifave, it was a championship that proved what he’s truly capable of.

“Definitely just keep going,” he said.

“Your mind tells you no, but your body, you can still do it. Never give up, I guess.”