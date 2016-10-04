Local talent contributes in TOFC matches in Kamloops

There were plenty of Kamloops representatives playing for Thompson Okanagan Football Club in EA Sports BC Soccer Premier League matches against Mountain United FC on McArthur Island on the weekend.

Goalkeeper Liesel Milovick kept a clean sheet for the under-13 TOFC girls in a 0-0 draw against United, Yvonne Manwaring notched a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Mountain in under-15 girls’ play and Sophia Seibel had an assist for the under-14 girls in a 1-0 triumph over United.

Grace Miller recorded two assists for the under-16 TOFC girls in a 4-1 drubbing of Mountain and Magnus Engelsen found the old onion bag for the TOFC intake boys in a 2-1 loss to United.

The intake TOFC girls won 2-1, the under-17 TOFC girls tied 0-0, Mountain thrashed TOFC 8-0 in under-13 boys’ play, the under-14 TOFC boys won 2-1, Mountain topped TOFC 3-1 in under-15 boys’ action and the under-17 boys tied 0-0.